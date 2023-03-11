Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 915 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.8 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.88 and its 200 day moving average is $208.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

