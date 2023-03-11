Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. Noodles & Company also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NDLS opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Insider Activity

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.