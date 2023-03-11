Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. Noodles & Company also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.20.
Noodles & Company Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NDLS opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
About Noodles & Company
