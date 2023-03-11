Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 2.53% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCRD. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,040,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 86.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 618,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 103.0% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 679,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 344,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 150.0% in the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV alerts:

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRD opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.