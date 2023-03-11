Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 168,117 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

