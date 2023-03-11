Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1,904.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $296.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.64 and its 200-day moving average is $321.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

