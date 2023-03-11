Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,792 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 22,177 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 772,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,852,000 after buying an additional 154,545 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.56.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $329.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.08. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

