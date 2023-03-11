Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,233,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Full Truck Alliance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 2.0 %

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Shares of YMM stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.43 and a beta of 0.05.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

