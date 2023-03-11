Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 167,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $362,122.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,441.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,975 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

