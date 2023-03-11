Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 875,600 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.40 to $5.90 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,824. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

