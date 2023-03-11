NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.25.
NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NIKE
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
