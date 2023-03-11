Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -0.15.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

