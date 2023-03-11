Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Shares Up 5.1%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 10,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 2,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Next Hydrogen Solutions alerts:

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.