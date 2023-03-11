Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $12.24 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.40%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

