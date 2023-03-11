New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 123,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 151,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the second quarter worth $71,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.