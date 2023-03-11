New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

NEN opened at $73.00 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $85.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEN. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

