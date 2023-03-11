Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 41,115 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,587,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,115 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.18% of IAA worth $177,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IAA by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 73,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 386,686 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA Stock Up 10.4 %

IAA stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

