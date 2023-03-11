Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 143,949 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,949 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Crown Castle worth $193,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,419,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.