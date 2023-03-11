Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,409 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.91% of Avery Dennison worth $252,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.04.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

