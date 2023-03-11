Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,081,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183,296 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.48% of Marvell Technology worth $175,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

