Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $209.92 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 6.28% of Fox Factory worth $209,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 138.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 139,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 197.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

