Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Chemed worth $237,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Chemed by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Trading Down 0.7 %

Chemed stock opened at $503.50 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.