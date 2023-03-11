Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 112,469 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,291,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,469 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $180,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,592,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.45) to £119 ($143.10) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.31) to £135 ($162.34) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

