Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $292.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

