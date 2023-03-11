Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 21.2% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $140.88 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,573.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00336891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00690646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00083697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.63 or 0.00552294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004825 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,489,522,809 coins and its circulating supply is 39,961,231,026 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.