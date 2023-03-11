Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Achieves $137.82 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $137.82 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,332.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00339362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00694739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00083514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00545932 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004849 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009974 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,486,587,429 coins and its circulating supply is 39,958,240,551 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.