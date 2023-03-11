Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.66

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $7.35. Neonode shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 37,742 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neonode in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $94.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
