Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.66

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $7.35. Neonode shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 37,742 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neonode in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $94.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neonode

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Neonode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

