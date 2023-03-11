Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 890.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Neometals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RRSSF remained flat at 0.45 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.68. Neometals has a one year low of 0.45 and a one year high of 1.50.
About Neometals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neometals (RRSSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.