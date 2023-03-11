Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 890.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Neometals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RRSSF remained flat at 0.45 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.68. Neometals has a one year low of 0.45 and a one year high of 1.50.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

