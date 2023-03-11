Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 16,381 SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SITE Centers by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,796,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

In other SITE Centers news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE Centers Trading Down 3.6 %

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

SITC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 1,541,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.22.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading

