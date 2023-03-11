Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 125,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 708,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.15%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

