Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 729,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,204. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

