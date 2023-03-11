Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $162,000 Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,014 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,145 shares of company stock worth $600,978 and have sold 25,211 shares worth $2,113,162. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.