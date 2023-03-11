Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $137,000 Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.