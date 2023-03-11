Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,931 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 1,939,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,211 shares of company stock worth $4,348,160. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

