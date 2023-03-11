Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,750 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,750 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,430 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,672 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,924,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,118. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

