Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $149.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,825,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

