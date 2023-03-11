Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 2,585 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1,180.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 975.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. 1,856,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.55. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.