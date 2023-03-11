Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 183.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 37.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,249. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

