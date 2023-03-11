Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (NBLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 11th

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$22.96 on Friday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$18.70 and a 12-month high of C$33.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$307,608.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114.85. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

