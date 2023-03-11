NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBTB. Stephens dropped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.56.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at $839,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at $839,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,710 shares of company stock valued at $144,962. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

