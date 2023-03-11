Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (JSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 15th

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

