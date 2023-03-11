Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Nautilus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 763,883 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 894,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 410,481 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,475,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 259,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

