Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, William Blair cut shares of Nautilus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.67.
Nautilus Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of NLS stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nautilus Company Profile
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nautilus (NLS)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.