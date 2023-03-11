National Fuel Gas (NFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 2.8 %

NFG stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Further Reading

