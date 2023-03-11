National Fuel Gas (NFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.
National Fuel Gas Trading Down 2.8 %
NFG stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $75.97.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.
