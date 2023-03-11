Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Down 39.2% in February

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance

NANX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 9,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,901. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.83.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

