Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Down 39.2% in February

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance
NANX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 9,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,901. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.83.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
