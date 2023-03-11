Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 9,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 74,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Nano Labs Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Nano Labs alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.