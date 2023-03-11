My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 6.2% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $727,334.07 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.01390347 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012660 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.06 or 0.01693551 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,324 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.