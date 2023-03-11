MUSE ENT NFT Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.65 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $13.65 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0071402 USD and is up 12.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $197.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

