MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0029

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $45.35 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MovieBloc Token Profile
MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,732,039,555 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
