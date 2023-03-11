Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Morningstar by 206.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.98, for a total value of $293,554.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,729,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,792,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.98, for a total value of $293,554.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,729,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,792,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total transaction of $3,109,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,715,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,096,768.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,540 shares of company stock worth $29,621,700 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morningstar Stock Down 4.9 %

Separately, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

MORN stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.01 and a 52-week high of $293.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.