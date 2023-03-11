Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $90.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

