Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 373.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 282,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 96,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 376,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MSD stock remained flat at $6.62 on Friday. 82,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,105. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

